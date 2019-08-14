|
Paul Wayman Brand
Tallahassee - Paul Wayman Brand, 71, of Tallahassee, Florida died on August 12, 2019 at Big Bend Hospice House. He was born on August 3, 1948 to Dorothy "Dot" Pearl Studdard Brand and Clarence Cleveland "Dick" Brand, Jr., and was the oldest of 3 brothers.
Known by the many who loved him as a charismatic, unconventional and kind music artist, Paul lived a life full of remarkable experiences. From traveling the world as a musician for the Department of Defense to the many hair-raising shenanigans he got into with his lifelong buddies, Paul's colorful stories were anything but boring. He was a brilliant guitarist and singer who collected many fans over the years, but he always remained humble. An animal lover and 50 year vegetarian, Paul's best friend was his beloved dog, Bean.
He is lovingly remembered by his wife, Marie Mattox; mother, Dot Brand; daughter and son-in-law, Lorin Brand and Rayford Taylor; grandson Benjamin Taylorbrand; stepdaughters Megan Shelfer and Cassidy Clare; brothers Glenn and Terry Brand; and countless friends. The family would like to thank Lori Kline, Margie Walker, Debbie Gibson, and Katherine Viker for their love and tireless support during Paul's last days, as well as the incredible people at both Tallahassee Memorial Hospital and Big Bend Hospice.
A service will be held at Goodwood Museum and Gardens on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 6:00 pm. The family will host a Celebration of Paul's life immediately following the service in the Carriage House at Goodwood.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to MusiCares, an organization providing a safety net to musicians in time of need. www.musicares.org.
The family is being assisted by Skip Young and Jackie Fulford of Young~Fulford Funeral Home and Crematory, Tallahassee.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019