Paula Marie Guidry
Paula Marie Guidry passed away at the age of 69 on June 12, 2020. Paula was born in Pensacola on December 18, 1950. Her parents were Harris Joseph Guidry, Sr. and Genevieve Hayes.
Paula retired in 2004 after a 30 year career in state government as Director of Personnel for the Florida Departent of Law Enforcement and then for the Department of Juvenile Justice.
She is survived by her husband, Paul Donovan; her sons, Kelly McCaffrey (Pam Burke) and Liam McCaffrey; her Son-in-Law, Tom Donovan (Chrystal); her grandchildren, Cavan McCaffrey, Ronan McCaffrey, Heather Mercer, Dakota Godfrey and Lexi Attaway; and her brother, Michael Guidry (Andrea); and countless friends and extended family.
Paula gave her body to aid science. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Lung Association https://www.lung.org/ . A memorial remembrance service will be held at a later time.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.