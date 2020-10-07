Paula Saletia Lee
Tallahassee - Paula Saletia Lee, age 73, passed away Sunday evening, October 4, 2020 in Tallahassee. She was born December 1, 1946, in Sebring, Florida. Paula was preceded in death by her husband of 29 years, Chester Eugene Lee.
She was a devoted mother to her daughter, Shelly Harrell (Bobby) and a loving Nana to her grandson William "Trace" Harrell as well as her dogs, Grady and Jack.
Paula has lived many places during her lifetime but has called Tallahassee home since 1987 after moving from Lexington, Kentucky. She fulfilled many roles during her 20 years working at North Florida Christian School including Administrative Assistant and Transportation Director and was well known and admired by everyone she met. Paula was also a member of North Florida Baptist Church.
She was also a talented florist and enjoyed sharing her gift with those around her. While she enjoyed many activities during her retirement, her greatest joy was spending time with Trace.
The family will be receiving guests for a visitation at Bevis Funeral Home of Tallahassee on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 pm.
Paula's family will join together for a graveside service at Sandy Creek Cemetery in Morgantown, Kentucky at a later date.
Breanna Green of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com
)