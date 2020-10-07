1/1
Paula Saletia Lee
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paula's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paula Saletia Lee

Tallahassee - Paula Saletia Lee, age 73, passed away Sunday evening, October 4, 2020 in Tallahassee. She was born December 1, 1946, in Sebring, Florida. Paula was preceded in death by her husband of 29 years, Chester Eugene Lee.

She was a devoted mother to her daughter, Shelly Harrell (Bobby) and a loving Nana to her grandson William "Trace" Harrell as well as her dogs, Grady and Jack.

Paula has lived many places during her lifetime but has called Tallahassee home since 1987 after moving from Lexington, Kentucky. She fulfilled many roles during her 20 years working at North Florida Christian School including Administrative Assistant and Transportation Director and was well known and admired by everyone she met. Paula was also a member of North Florida Baptist Church.

She was also a talented florist and enjoyed sharing her gift with those around her. While she enjoyed many activities during her retirement, her greatest joy was spending time with Trace.

The family will be receiving guests for a visitation at Bevis Funeral Home of Tallahassee on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 pm.

Paula's family will join together for a graveside service at Sandy Creek Cemetery in Morgantown, Kentucky at a later date.

Breanna Green of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com)






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE Cremation-Prearrangement Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved