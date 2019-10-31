|
|
Paula Wommack Avant
Tallahassee - Paula Wommack Avant, 62, of Tallahassee, passed away on October 30, 2019 in Tallahassee, Florida.
She was born on February 28, 1957. She is preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Avant and her father, Donald Wommack.
She is survived by her son, Charles Gainey (Heather); grandson, Zachary; her mother, Sarah Wommack; sisters, Donna Gardner (Walter), Cynthia Reeves (Eric), and brother, Greg Wommack (Sandi).
A memorial service will be held 3:00 PM, Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Beggs Funeral Home, 3322 Apalachee Parkway, Tallahassee, Florida 32311. Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019