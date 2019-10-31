Services
Abbey Funeral Home and Tallahassee Memory Gardens - Tallahassee
4037 North Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 562-1518
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
3:00 PM
Beggs Funeral Home
3322 Apalachee Parkway
Tallahassee, FL
Paula Wommack Avant


1957 - 2019
Paula Wommack Avant Obituary
Paula Wommack Avant

Tallahassee - Paula Wommack Avant, 62, of Tallahassee, passed away on October 30, 2019 in Tallahassee, Florida.

She was born on February 28, 1957. She is preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Avant and her father, Donald Wommack.

She is survived by her son, Charles Gainey (Heather); grandson, Zachary; her mother, Sarah Wommack; sisters, Donna Gardner (Walter), Cynthia Reeves (Eric), and brother, Greg Wommack (Sandi).

A memorial service will be held 3:00 PM, Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Beggs Funeral Home, 3322 Apalachee Parkway, Tallahassee, Florida 32311. Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
