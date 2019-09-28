Services
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
4010 West Orange Avenue
Tallahassee, FL
Paulette Bell Wilford

Paulette Bell Wilford Obituary
Paulette Bell Wilford

Tallahassee - Paulette Bell Wilford - Tallahassee, Florida Paulette Bell Wilford passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019, while surrounded by her loving family and friends.

Paulette is survived by her husband of 48 years C.D. Wilford: Daughters; Katina (Andrew) Ward of Bainbridge, GA and Kathryn (Willie) Wilson of Tallahassee, FL; Son: C.D. Wilford JR of Detroit Michigan; Five Granddaughters: Latesha Kenon, LaNequa (Shae) Price, Shanice Lindsey, Andrea Lindsey & Kaleshia Wilson of Tallahassee, FL; Two Grandsons: Andre Ward & Kahlil Ward of Bainbridge, GA; One Great Grandson: Kaine Oliveri of Tallahassee, FL.

Paulette was a dedicated Servant of Jehovah God in the West Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses in Tallahassee, Florida.

Services will be held Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 4010 West Orange Avenue, Tallahassee at 12:00 noon.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 28, 2019
