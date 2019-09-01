|
Pauline Ballard Frederick
Tallahassee - Pauline Ballard Frederick, 84, passed away August 15th at her home in Tallahassee, Florida.
She was a loving and devoted mother and faithful friend to all whose lives she touched.
Pauline was born in Egypt, Mississippi on the family farm where she would spend some of her most cherished days.
After high school, Pauline ventured north to Detroit where she met and married Clayton Russell. They soon moved to Maryland and raised their two daughters.
Pauline retired and moved to Tallahassee in 2002. She loved to play the piano, read, garden, travel and spend time at the beach.
She was predeceased by her husbands, Clayton E. Russell and Charles W. Frederick.
She will be deeply missed by her family and friends including her loving daughters Sandra Helin of Austin, TX and Lynda Russell Woodard of Tallahassee, her steadfast son-in law Liddon Woodard, and her treasured friends, Bessie Gilbert and Sara Ewing.
Memorial contributions may be made to , The , Oklahoma City.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 1, 2019