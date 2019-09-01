Services
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Frederick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline Ballard Frederick


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pauline Ballard Frederick Obituary
Pauline Ballard Frederick

Tallahassee - Pauline Ballard Frederick, 84, passed away August 15th at her home in Tallahassee, Florida.

She was a loving and devoted mother and faithful friend to all whose lives she touched.

Pauline was born in Egypt, Mississippi on the family farm where she would spend some of her most cherished days.

After high school, Pauline ventured north to Detroit where she met and married Clayton Russell. They soon moved to Maryland and raised their two daughters.

Pauline retired and moved to Tallahassee in 2002. She loved to play the piano, read, garden, travel and spend time at the beach.

She was predeceased by her husbands, Clayton E. Russell and Charles W. Frederick.

She will be deeply missed by her family and friends including her loving daughters Sandra Helin of Austin, TX and Lynda Russell Woodard of Tallahassee, her steadfast son-in law Liddon Woodard, and her treasured friends, Bessie Gilbert and Sara Ewing.

Memorial contributions may be made to , The , Oklahoma City.

Breanna Green of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their local arrangements. (850-385-2193 www.bevisfh.com)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pauline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
Download Now