Pauline J. Brown
Tallahassee - Pauline J. Brown, 89, of Tallahassee, FL passed away February 6, 2019. She was born in Enigma, Georgia on Sept. 15, 1929 and graduated from Berrien County High School. She married John Lawson Brown on January 21, 1950. Pauline had a career in retail working for both K-Mart and Walmart. Her biggest passion in life was being with her children and grandchildren. She was also a member of Celebration Baptist Church.
She is survived by a son, Bobby L. Brown and wife Deborah; grandchildren, Robert Jessup, Ricky Jessup, John Jessup, Heather Brown and Bryan Brown; sister, Odessa Copland; and a brother, Leyman Jernigan and wife Danielle. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Shirley J. Jessup (and husband Robert.)
A visitation will be held Friday, February 8, 2019 from 6:00-8:00pm at the Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home, 1737 Riggins Road, Tallahassee, FL 32308. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 2:00pm at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home, with burial to follow at Roselawn.
