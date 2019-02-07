Services
Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home
1737 Riggins Road
Tallahassee, FL 32308
(850) 877-8191
For more information about
Pauline Brown
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home
1737 Riggins Road
Tallahassee, FL 32308
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home
1737 Riggins Road
Tallahassee, FL 32308
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline J. Brown


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Pauline J. Brown Obituary
Pauline J. Brown

Tallahassee - Pauline J. Brown, 89, of Tallahassee, FL passed away February 6, 2019. She was born in Enigma, Georgia on Sept. 15, 1929 and graduated from Berrien County High School. She married John Lawson Brown on January 21, 1950. Pauline had a career in retail working for both K-Mart and Walmart. Her biggest passion in life was being with her children and grandchildren. She was also a member of Celebration Baptist Church.

She is survived by a son, Bobby L. Brown and wife Deborah; grandchildren, Robert Jessup, Ricky Jessup, John Jessup, Heather Brown and Bryan Brown; sister, Odessa Copland; and a brother, Leyman Jernigan and wife Danielle. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Shirley J. Jessup (and husband Robert.)

A visitation will be held Friday, February 8, 2019 from 6:00-8:00pm at the Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home, 1737 Riggins Road, Tallahassee, FL 32308. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 2:00pm at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home, with burial to follow at Roselawn.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.