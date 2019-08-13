|
Pauline L. Wilson
Tallahassee - Mrs. Pauline L. Wilson, age 92, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019. She was born May 17, 1927 to Gehew Linton and Bonnie Bedsole Linton of Crenshaw County Alabama.
Mrs. Wilson was a former resident of Walton and Washington County, Florida. She was Baptist by faith and a member of Ebro Baptist Church. She was strong in her faith, encouraging her family to live a Christian life as she set an example before them. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great grandmother. She worked as a registered nurse and later became a nurse practitioner, for over 30 years before retiring. Having worked for Dr. James Craven and Washington County Health Department in Chipley, Florida, and also Walton County Health Department in DeFuniak Springs. She was a talented cook enjoyed growing flowers and vegetables.
Mrs. Wilson was preceded in death by her mother Bonnie Linton; father Gehew Linton; husband Early Wilson Jr., and daughters Judy Campbell, and Sharon Mitchell; brothers Hulon Linton, Wilmur Linton, Louie Linton, Cecil Linton, Louis Linton.
Mrs. Wilson is survived by her one son Dennis Lyle Wilson Sr., wife Yulondia of Tallahassee Florida; sister Myra Weimorts of White City, Florida; five grandchildren Lyle Wilson, wife Paola, Heath Macomber, wife Kristin, Kristen Wilson Infinger, husband Chris, Zane Macomber, wife Shannon, Liza Campbell Tice, husband Brian; ten great grandchildren Kaiden, McKenna, Jonas, Layla, Zoe, Logan, Uriah, Maia, Lena, Faith;
A time of visitation will be held 6:00-8:00 PM Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Clary- Glenn Funeral Home, 230 Park Avenue, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32435
Funeral services will be held 11:00AM Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Red Bay Baptist Church 9738 Rock Hill Road, Ponce De Leon, Florida 32455 with Reverend Biagio Longo and Reverend Rodney Infinger officiating.
Burial will be held at Red Bay Cemetery.
