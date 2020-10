Pearl Lister Shenker



(May 30, 1935 - September 28, 2020)



Pearl Lister Shenker passed away peacefully with her family by her side on September 28, 2020. Pearl was born in Ira, New York and was a long time resident of Baldwinsville, New York, Thomasville and Pavo, Georgia and most recently Tallahassee, Florida. Her parents were Mike and Eva Lister.



Pearl is survived by her two daughters, Carol Stachurski (Michael) and Patricia Chandler, six grandchildren; Mike Stachurski (Kelly), Jennifer Stachurski, Andrea Chandler, Steven Cole Chandler, Jared English, and Jordyn English, five great-grandchildren; Tyler, Dusten, Bentley and Leelin Stachurski and Ava Chandler , one brother; Edward Lister, seven sisters; Doris Gerraughty, Mary McCadden, Janice Montmoran, Bette Duger, Sylvia Hopkins, Thelma Fitzgerald, Cheryl Shelton and many extended family members.



She is predeceased by her son, David English (Pam), her husband George Shenker and two brothers; John Lister and Robert Lister.



The family will have a private memorial at a later date. If you wish to make a donation in her memory, please do so to Big Bend Hospice Foundation, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee, Florida 32308.









