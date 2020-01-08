Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
View Map
Pearline Corker Lovemore Obituary
Pearline Corker Lovemore

Tallahassee, FL - Pearline Corker Lovemore, 64, of Tallahassee, FL passed on Friday, January 3, 2020. Funeral services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday at the TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE CHAPEL (850-942-1950), with burial in St. Paul Cemetery, Gretna, FL. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at Tillman's. A native of Gretna, Mrs. Lovemore was a longtime Tallahassee resident. Survivors include her daughters, Vashay (Jonathan) Plair and Pearlamber Tolbert; two grandchildren, Jordan Howard and Jonathan Plair, Jr.; sisters, Annie Corker, Gloria Mitchell, Hellon (Kevin) Singletary, Sandra James, Sharon (Tony) Fuller and Dorothy James; brothers, Edward Charles (Mattie) Corker, Horace (Dorothy) Corker, Jr., Tommy (Dorothy) Mitchell and Harry James Mitchell and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
