Precious Memories Home for Funerals
2619 South Meridian St.
Tallahassee, FL 32301
850-576-4144
Friday, May 22, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Precious Memories Home for Funerals
2619 South Meridian St.
Tallahassee, FL 32301
Saturday, May 23, 2020
3:00 PM
Tallahassee - Elder Pearline Fryson, 56, transitioned Fri. May 15 in Tallahassee. Funeral service will be 3pm Sat. May 23 at Precious Memories Chapel with burial at Barrowhill Cemetery. Visitation will be Fri. May 22 from 3-7pm. Elder Pearline Fryson was predeceased by twin sibling Earline Fryson. She leaves to cherish her life: children: Gabrielle Green, Gary Freeman, Andrew Freeman (Bertrona ), Alexander Freeman; grandchildren: Ha'Layia Green, Eliza Freeman, Elijah Freeman; father: Elder James Fryson Sr. (Lillian); mother: Ethel Lee Washington; brothers: Jimmy Fryson (Gail), Reginald Fryson, Leroy Fryson (Brenda), Chad Bennett (Renee); and a host of other relatives & friends. Dr. Derryck T. Richardson, Sr., LFDE & Precious Memories, Home for Funerals (850) 576-4144 is assisting the Fryson family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 20 to May 21, 2020
