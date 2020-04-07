|
|
Pearline McCloud
Monticello, FL - Pearline Mack McCloud, 76, of Monticello passed on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Graveside services are 12 noon Saturday in Oakfield Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at the Northside Church of Christ. TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO (850-997-5553) is honored to serve the family. A 1961 graduate of Howard Academy High School, Mrs. McCloud was a supervisor at Simpson Nurseries and a member of Northside Church of Christ. Survivors include her children: Josephus McCloud, Jr., Shonn (Adaina) McCloud and Roxie Brooks (Arthur) Hopkins; several grandchildren; sisters, Betty Howell, Mary Huggins, Carol Humose, Martha Keaton, Wynell (Archie) Gallon and Marian (Milton) Anderson; brothers, Theodore (Oleatha) Mack, Reverend James (Laverne) Mack, Calvin Keaton and Griffin (Evelyn) Mack; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020