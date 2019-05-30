|
|
Pearly Mack, Jr.
Monticello, FL - Pearly Mack, Jr., 82, of Monticello, FL passed in Tallahassee on Monday, May 27, 2019. Funeral services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Casa Bianca M.B. Church, Waukeenah Highway, with burial in Oakfield Cemetery, Monticello. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at Greater Fellowship M.B. Church, 690 Cypress St., Monticello. Mr. Mack was a retired maintenance technician with the Florida Dept. of Transportation. Cherishing his love and legacy are his devoted wife, Annette Monroe Mack; daughters, Janice Mack, Jacqueline (Carl) Souter and Gwendolyn (Tony) Wood; sons, Ronnie Monroe, Henry Green, Eddie Charles (Sabrina), Anthony and Pearly (Trina) Mack III; sisters, Betty Howell, Mary Huggins, Pearline McCloud, Carol and Martha (Fred) Keaton, Wynell (Archie) Gallon and Marion Anderson; brothers, Theodore (Oleatha), Reverend James (Lavern) and Griffin Mack and Calvin Keaton; several grand and great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 30, 2019