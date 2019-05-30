Services
Tillman Funeral Home
620 York St
Monticello, FL 32344
(850) 997-5553
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Greater Fellowship M.B. Church
690 Cypress St.
Monticello, FL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Casa Bianca M.B. Church
Waukeenah Highway
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pearly Mack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pearly Mack Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Pearly Mack Jr. Obituary
Pearly Mack, Jr.

Monticello, FL - Pearly Mack, Jr., 82, of Monticello, FL passed in Tallahassee on Monday, May 27, 2019. Funeral services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Casa Bianca M.B. Church, Waukeenah Highway, with burial in Oakfield Cemetery, Monticello. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at Greater Fellowship M.B. Church, 690 Cypress St., Monticello. Mr. Mack was a retired maintenance technician with the Florida Dept. of Transportation. Cherishing his love and legacy are his devoted wife, Annette Monroe Mack; daughters, Janice Mack, Jacqueline (Carl) Souter and Gwendolyn (Tony) Wood; sons, Ronnie Monroe, Henry Green, Eddie Charles (Sabrina), Anthony and Pearly (Trina) Mack III; sisters, Betty Howell, Mary Huggins, Pearline McCloud, Carol and Martha (Fred) Keaton, Wynell (Archie) Gallon and Marion Anderson; brothers, Theodore (Oleatha), Reverend James (Lavern) and Griffin Mack and Calvin Keaton; several grand and great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now