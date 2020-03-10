|
Peggy Burnette Moore, 84, was born on February 19, 1937 in Sale City, GA to the late Douglas and Katie Hazel Burnette. She passed away on March 1, 2020
Peggy attended Hillsborough High School in Tampa, and The University of Alabama and she received her MBA at Rollins College.
She was the first woman to serve as SAMPE's (Society for the Advancement of Material and Process Engineering) President, 1976-1977. She worked as an engineer with General Electric in Cincinnati, OH, and later at McDonald Douglas Aircraft in Titusville FL, during the Apollo program.
Peggy was in so many ways a silent servant helping wherever needed. Her main area of service was missions. She was active in Sunday school and could always be found giving to those in need. She spearheaded the Florida United Methodist Children's home mission with our church acting as the liaison for many years. She was involved in United Methodist Women, the Mary and Martha Circle. She was part of the retired women's Birthday Bunch at DLUMC, meeting monthly to celebrate birthdays. She attended many Women's retreats and was involved in Women's ministry.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Reed E. Yount. She leaves behind her son, Dell; stepdaughters, Cathy and Dana; 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren."
A Memorial Service will be held on March 14, 2020 at 4:00 PM at Deer Lake United Methodist Church, 8013 Deer Lake S, Tallahassee, FL 32312.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020