Peggy Elaine (Bentley) Taylor
Tallahassee - Taylor, Peggy Elaine (Bentley), 77 of Tallahassee passed away on May 7, 2019.
Formerly of Sycamore, FL; Peggy was a long time member of North Florida Baptist Church (Formerly Temple Baptist Church).She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Peggy was pre-deceased by her loving husband, Edward L. Taylor. She is survived by her children; Susan R. Taylor, Tracy L Taylor, and Jim D. Taylor; brother, Donald Bentley; sister, Ann Bentley; grandchildren, Zachary Taylor, John Corbin Taylor and Brittany Taylor ; great-grandchildren, Mia and TJ Beatty.
A visitation will be held from 5-7PM on Friday , May 10th, 2019 at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home ( 700 Timberlane Road, Tallahassee). A graveside service will be held at 11AM on Saturday, May 11th, 2019 at Sycamore Cemetery in Greensboro. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice ( www.bigbendhospice.org).
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 9, 2019