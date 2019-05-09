Services
Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home
700 Timberlane Road
Tallahassee, FL 32312
(850) 893-4177
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home
700 Timberlane Road
Tallahassee, FL
Graveside service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Sycamore Cemetery
Greensboro, FL
Peggy Elaine (Bentley) Taylor Obituary
Peggy Elaine (Bentley) Taylor

Tallahassee - Taylor, Peggy Elaine (Bentley), 77 of Tallahassee passed away on May 7, 2019.

Formerly of Sycamore, FL; Peggy was a long time member of North Florida Baptist Church (Formerly Temple Baptist Church).She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Peggy was pre-deceased by her loving husband, Edward L. Taylor. She is survived by her children; Susan R. Taylor, Tracy L Taylor, and Jim D. Taylor; brother, Donald Bentley; sister, Ann Bentley; grandchildren, Zachary Taylor, John Corbin Taylor and Brittany Taylor ; great-grandchildren, Mia and TJ Beatty.

A visitation will be held from 5-7PM on Friday , May 10th, 2019 at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home ( 700 Timberlane Road, Tallahassee). A graveside service will be held at 11AM on Saturday, May 11th, 2019 at Sycamore Cemetery in Greensboro. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice ( www.bigbendhospice.org).
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 9, 2019
