Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home
700 Timberlane Road
Tallahassee, FL 32312
(850) 893-4177
Peggy G. Cervarich

Peggy G. Cervarich Obituary
Tallahassee - Peggy G. Cervarich, 86, passed away on January 6, 2020. Funeral services will be held Friday, January 24, 2020. Visitation from 10:00AM with Funeral Service at Noon at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home 700 Timberlane Rd, Tallahassee, FL. Committal to follow at 2:00PM at Tallahassee National Cemetery, 5015 Apalachee Pkwy, Tallahassee, FL.

Link to full obituary: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/tallahassee-fl/peggy-cervarich-8989726
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
