Peggy Wright Gridley
Tallahassee - On July 9, 2019, Peggy Alice Wright Gridley passed away peacefully at the age of 92. She was born on December 17, 1926 in Raleigh, NC to Myrna Straugham and William Booker Wright. She attended the University of Georgia. Peggy married Clarence Asbury, Jr. on June 15, 1946 and they had two sons, Patrick Asbury and Clarence Asbury III (Buddy). Peggy loved raising her boys and entertaining their friends. Peggy also loved spending time with her grandchildren. She and her family enjoyed many years at their beach cottage at Alligator Point.
Peggy and her husband owned and operated Gridley Music Company for over 20 years in downtown Tallahassee. She also worked at Hardee Legislative Reporters.
Peggy is of the Episcopal faith, and was a proud member of the Daughters of the King at St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church. She also spent countless hours tending to the church's flower garden. She loved flowers and trees.
In later years, Peggy enjoyed reading, watching golf, FSU football, and watching the birds at her feeders and birdbath.
Peggy was predeceased by her husband in 1994. She is survived and will be missed by her sons Patrick (wife Becky), Buddy (wife Faith) all of Tallahassee, and 3 grandchildren Clarence Asbury Gridley IV (Lance) (Big Sky, MT), Cole Asbury Gridley (Tallahassee), and Hunter Elizabeth Gridley (Jacksonville, FL).
The Gridley family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Sheryl Burgess and TLC Caregivers who lovingly took care of Peggy her last years.
A private family service will be held at a later date. Breanna Green of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the Gridley family with their arrangements. (850-385-2193)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 14, 2019