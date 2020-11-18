Percival WilliamsTallahassee, FL - Percival Williams, 90, of Tallahassee passed on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Graveside services are 12 noon Saturday in Magnolia Cemetery, 1040 Kingsley Avenue, Orange Park, FLorida 32073. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). A native of Trelawny, Jamaica, Mr. Williams was a retired farmer and lived in Tallahassee for seven years. His wife, Elizabeth Mullings Williams, passed in 2019. Survivors include his daughters: Havelle Williams, Monica (Godley) Dempster, Audrey (Errol) Samuels, Elaine (Leonard) Morgan, Dealier (Alton) Hill and Eugenie (Delroy) Carnegie; sons: Patrick (Angela), Phillip (Yvonne), Michael (Sadie) and Martin (Charlene) Williams; 16 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brothers: Winston, Pat and Owen Williams; sisters: Evelyn Gayle, Lorna and Carol Williams and Victoria Allen; and a host of other relatives and friends.