Tallahassee, FL - Perry Hollin Cooper, Jr., 64, of Tallahassee passed on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. at Pilgrim Rest P.B. Church, 3727 Woodville Highway, Tallahassee, FL. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Viewing is Thursday 4-6 p.m. at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Cherishing precious memories are his devoted sister, Mattie (Willie) Cooper Pettigrew; brother, Bernard Cooper; nieces, Cynthia Bass, Katrina (Janeiro) Pugh; nephews: Stanley Bass and Bernard (Yulonda) Cooper, Jr.; and numerous other relatives and friends.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.
