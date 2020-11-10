1/
Perry Matthew Dollinger
Perry Matthew Dollinger

Tallahassee - Perry Matthew Dollinger Of Tallahassee FL unexpectedly passed away on November 5, 2020 at the age of 41. He is survived by his wife of 11 years (Cara); sons (Rhett 7 & Kade 4); Mother (Ginny) of the Villages, FL; Father (Barry) of Houston, TX, Sister Brenda Kaye (Jonathan) of Plantation, FL; Brother Jake of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; Sister Katie Adam (Phil) of Arroyo Grande, CA and many other wonderful family members and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at 11:30am on Friday, November 13, 2020 at University Center Club in the Dunlap Champions Club West room in Tallahassee.

Those unable to attend may view the a livestream of the Celebration at www.facebook.com/meadowwoodmemorialpark .

To View a complete obituary and to sign the guestbook please visit www.culleysmeadowwoodfuneral.com .

Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home is assisting the Dollinger Family with arrangements.




Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
