Peter Franklin Vickery



Peter Franklin Vickery, age 47, passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 26, 2020, at his home in Quincy, FL. Peter's passing was unexpected and tragic. Born at RAF Lakenheath in the UK on November 7, 1972, Peter had an incredible international childhood as the youngest member of an Air Force family. Having lived in England, Spain, Virginia, Kansas, New Mexico, Arizona, Italy, Germany, North Carolina and Alabama before he graduated from high school, Peter had a unique vantage point upon the world.



Peter graduated from Lanier Academic Magnet Program in Montgomery, AL in 1990, and from Emory University in 1994 with a BA in psychology. After college, Peter married Deborah (Brown) Vickery in 1998. They started raising their daughters Jessica and Lauren Vickery in Atlanta, GA and Dunedin, FL. During those happy years, Peter built a career in software consulting. In 2015, the family moved to Quincy, FL.



Peter was a deeply loving and caring person. He loved to spend time with his daughters, loved ones and his tight group of best friends. As a devoted father, Peter loved his daughters above all, and enjoyed spending time hanging out with them. The death of his oldest daughter Jessica in October of 2015 was a tragedy that shook their family deeply.



Peter is survived by his wife, Deborah, his beloved daughter Lauren, his parents John and Sarah (Whitcher) Vickery and his brother Stuart Cleveland Vickery. Peter maintained incredibly deep friendships throughout his life and counted his friends David, Rachel, Michael, Austin, Beau and Ryan among his greatest blessings. Peter's friends and family were his pride and joy.



Peter grew up in a loving home and had a Christian upbringing. He believed in living by the Golden Rule: do unto others as you would have them do unto you. His fondest moments were those of family, fellowship and kindness.









