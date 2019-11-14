Services
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
1:30 PM
Antioch M.B. Church
Quincy, FL
Peter Jasper Sailor Obituary
Peter Jasper Sailor

Mr. Peter Jasper Sailor, 93, years of age, of Quincy, FL, departed this life on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, in Quincy, FL.

He leaves to cherish his precious memories: his wife, Janie Mae Sailor, Quincy, FL, five sons, Jasper Sailor, Jr.(Gwendolyn), Johnny Sailor (Stellar), Jimmy Sailor( Cathryn), all of Quincy, FL, Wesley Martin(Darlene), Ronnie Martin(Sebrina), both of Maryland, four daughters, Barbara Murray(Charles), Greensboro, FL, Gladys Yvonne Sailor, Marie Sailor, both of Quincy, FL, Rose Wilson (David), Tallahassee, FL and 18 grands; 26 great-grands.

Visitation will be from 2 pm - 6 pm, Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Mortuary. A celebration of life will be 1:30 pm., Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Antioch M.B. Church, Quincy, Florida with burial at Sunnyvale Cemetery, Quincy, FL. Williams Funeral Home of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the Sailor family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019
