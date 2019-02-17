|
|
Peter K. Houmere
Tallahassee - Peter K. Houmere, 97, formerly of Worcester MA, passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. He leaves his wife of over 60 years Rose Varter (Berberian) Houmere; 4 daughters- Pamela Houmere (Bill Armstrong), Donna Gilbane (Bob), Karen Reddish (Michael), and Cynthia Chisolm (Joe); a grandson Kenneth Gilbane; and 3 granddaughters- Jennifer, Elizabeth and Rebecca Reddish.
Peter was born in Garce, Armenia, son of the late James and Diane (Tacvorian) Ishlemedjian, later changed to Houmere. He emigrated to New York at the age of 7 and lived there for a few years before moving to Worcester with his parents. He graduated from Fitchburg State Teacher's College and earned his Master's Degree in Education from Northeastern University. Peter worked on the airplane jet engine development team during his time with General Electric during World War II. He was a teacher, Head of the Industrial Arts Department, and Assistant Principal at Wachusett Regional High School in Holden, the Principal at Amesbury High School and taught at Framingham North High School before retiring. He was a member of the Armenian Church of Our Saviour and the Leicester Rod and Gun Club.
Peter was a retired officer with the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary. His hobbies included fishing, building fishing rods, wooden ships and model airplanes, caring for foster animals and fixing any mechanical object that needed repair. He was an excellent wood worker and made many beautiful objects with his preferred medium. Peter was a problem solver at heart and loved to see the light of understanding go on in his students' eyes.
A graveside funeral service and burial will be held on Thursday, February 21 at Hope Cemetery in Worcester. A brief visitation will take place in the chapel at 10:00 am, followed by a graveside service and burial.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Peter's memory may be made to the Leon County Humane Society, 413 Timberlane Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32312 or to LeMoyne Arts, 125 N. Gadsden St, Tallahassee, FL 32301. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit the Culley's MeadowWood website at www.culleysmeadowwood.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Feb. 17, 2019