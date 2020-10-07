Petrona Honeywell

Petrona HoneywellTALLAHASSEE - Petrona Louise Gordon Grant Honeywell 91, died Sept. 25, 2020. A native of Puerto Limo, Costa Rica. She was better known as "Pet".Retired from Brookdale Hospital in Brooklyn, New York after 30 years of dedicated service. She moved to Tallahassee to be close to her daughter.She leaves to cherish her life her daughters, Luisa Martin-Humes, who dedicated her time to make sure that her mother's latter years were her best and daughter Elvia Xiomara Dupass; grandchildren, Anthony Zawadi Johnson, Khalilah Martin Williams, Felicia Dupass, Candice Martin and Alicia Dupass; great grandchildren, Jaden Martin Burgess, Jade and Jaden Johnson, Skylar Farmer, Austin Williams, Kaleb Williams and many friends and godchildren.Graveside service will be Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Culley's Meadowwood & Memorial Park Cemetery.