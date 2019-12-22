|
Philip Bartow King
Tallahassee - Philip Bartow King, a long term resident of Tallahassee, passed away on Dec. 2. He frequently attended St John's Episcopal Church and The LDS Church of Tallahassee. His friends and neighbors knew him as a kind and generous person with a gregarious nature. He was a Navy Veteran who attended Florida High School and TCC. Philip had a love of music and was a gifted pianist. Being a loving pet owner, Philip shared his home with his beloved cat, Gracie Lou. He is survived by his brother, John, and family in California. A private family service was held in California. You can celebrate Philip by donating to the ASPC or your favorite animal charity.
