Tallahassee - Philip Bartow King, a long term resident of Tallahassee, passed away on Dec. 2. He frequently attended St John's Episcopal Church and The LDS Church of Tallahassee. His friends and neighbors knew him as a kind and generous person with a gregarious nature. He was a Navy Veteran who attended Florida High School and TCC. Philip had a love of music and was a gifted pianist. Being a loving pet owner, Philip shared his home with his beloved cat, Gracie Lou. He is survived by his brother, John, and family in California. A private family service was held in California. You can celebrate Philip by donating to the ASPC or your favorite animal charity.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019
