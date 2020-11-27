Philip Wayne Chandler



Tallahassee - Philip Wayne Chandler, 75, entered God's eternal presence peacefully on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Big Bend Hospice in Tallahassee, FL surrounded by his family. Born January 18, 1945 in Chattahoochee, FL, Wayne spent over 40 years serving Tallahassee / North Florida as an independent insurance agent. He was honored to be elected to the unique position of concurrently serving as a Ruling Elder in both the Chattahoochee Presbyterian Church (PCA) and Cornerstone Presbyterian Church (PCA). A proud veteran of the United States Air Force, he honorably served two tours in Vietnam (1968-69).



Preceded in death by his parents, Donnie Evelyn (Crooms) and Philip R. Chandler, he is survived by his high school sweetheart and devoted, loving wife of 56 years, June Elaine (Duce) Chandler; son Ben Chandler (wife, Karen Matthews Chandler), Tallahassee; daughter, Amanda (Chandler) Short (husband, David Short), Earleton, FL; eight grandchildren, Jonathan & Hannah Chandler, Katherine & Jack Matthews; Hallie, Barren, Evelyn, and Sarah Short; sisters, Bonnie Walden, Chipley, FL and Sue Ramsey (Richard) Blountstown, FL; sisters-in-law Johnie Hernandez, Faye Creeley; brothers-in-law John (Ann) and Jim Duce; uncles, Willie F. Crooms, Tallahassee; Shellie Crooms, Marianna; and Gene Roberts, Sneads; and a host of beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be Sunday, November 29, 3:00-5:00pm (EST) at McAlpin Funeral Home in Sneads, FL and Monday, November 30, 10:30am (EST) with a memorial service at 12:00pm (EST) at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church, Tallahassee, followed by interment at Tallahassee National Cemetery.



For safety, social distancing will be in place for all activities and masks are required. Alternatively, the memorial services will be live streamed via Facebook Live on the McAlpin Funeral Home Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, donations made to Big Bend Hospice or the Children's Miracle Network, in memory of Philip W. Chandler would be a special honor.



McAlpin Funeral Home, 850-593-9900, 850-593-6400, PO Box 280, Sneads, FL 32460









