Phoebe R. Wilson
Phoebe R. Wilson

Tallahassee, FL - Phoebe Reynolds Wilson, 79, of Tallahassee passed on Monday, September 7, 2020. Graveside services are 2:00 p.m. Saturday in Old Union Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at St. Paul P. B. Church, T. S. Green Road, Tallahassee, FL 32309. Mrs. Wilson had worked at Tasty Pastry Bakery for many years before becoming a private-duty homemaker. She was a member of St. Paul where she sang in the Choir. Survivors include her sons: Jerome (Shalonda) Dennis, Johnny, Harold, Reginald and Eddie Wilson; daughters: Helen (Willie) Morris and Janice Greene; 13 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren; brothers: Willie (Eva) and Lenorris Miller; sisters: Willie Veta and Emma Bivens, Mary Alice and Jacqueline Miller and Belinda (Jeff) Washington; and many stepchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
St. Paul P. B. Church
SEP
12
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Old Union Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
620 York St
Monticello, FL 32344
(850) 997-5553
