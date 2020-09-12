Phroncine Crowder Wright
Tallahassee - Phroncine Crowder Wright, age 92, passed away at her home on Friday, September 11, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born on August 7, 1928 in Franklin, Georgia to Prince M. Crowder and Valdos D. Crowder. At a young age, she moved with her family to Tallahassee, Florida where she resided the remainder of her life. She attended Leon High School, and shortly thereafter, she married Frank E. Wright. Phroncine and Frank were married for forty-seven years, and together they owned and operated Frank Wright Jewelers for a number of years.
Phroncine was a beloved daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and aunt. She will always be remembered for her zest of life and her infectious laugh at a good joke. Phroncine had a signature sense of style and fashion and always dressed up for any occasion. She had a special love for an array of music and enjoyed taking dance lessons at Arthur Murray Dance Studio for many years which earned her the nickname, "Disco Mama." Phroncine was a beautiful, witty and strong person who always remained young at heart. She and Frank had two children, Janet Robinson and Darryl Lynn Wright. Phroncine and Frank loved each other dearly and enjoyed their life together. She and Frank will always be remembered for their frequent trips to Panama City Beach, Florida where they welcomed family and friends into their home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank E. Wright, and her daughter, Janet Robinson. She is survived by her son, Darryl Lynn Wright; her siblings, June Connor, Ginger Bellflower and Jimmie Crowder; her granddaughter, Alisa Glaze; four great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. The family extends a special thank you to her caregiver, Susan Baker, the staff at Visiting Angels and to Big Bend Hospice.
A private family service will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Big Bend Hospice.
Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com
850-385-2193)