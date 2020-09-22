Phyllis Ann Henderson



Quincy - Phyllis Ann Henderson, December 14, 1941 - September 21, 2020,



Phyllis was a kind, gentle, loving, and caring person, who touched the lives of everyone she meet. She was a great encouragement to those around her and was will know for her faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. She will be greatly misses.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Ruth Marsh, son, Timothy Sloan, sisters, Betty Fields and Norma Weaver, and brother; Arthur Marsh.



She is survived by her daughter, Connie Norman (William), her grands; Brittany, KC, and Justin, sister, Sandra Miller (Kenneth), brothers; David Linda) and Jimmy (Barbara) Marsh and a host of nieces and nephews.



A private Celebration of Life service will be October 3, 2020, 11:00 AM at the home of Connie Norman.



Independent Funeral Home (850-875-1529) is handling arrangements.









