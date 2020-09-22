1/
Phyllis Ann Henderson
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis Ann Henderson

Quincy - Phyllis Ann Henderson, December 14, 1941 - September 21, 2020,

Phyllis was a kind, gentle, loving, and caring person, who touched the lives of everyone she meet. She was a great encouragement to those around her and was will know for her faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. She will be greatly misses.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Ruth Marsh, son, Timothy Sloan, sisters, Betty Fields and Norma Weaver, and brother; Arthur Marsh.

She is survived by her daughter, Connie Norman (William), her grands; Brittany, KC, and Justin, sister, Sandra Miller (Kenneth), brothers; David Linda) and Jimmy (Barbara) Marsh and a host of nieces and nephews.

A private Celebration of Life service will be October 3, 2020, 11:00 AM at the home of Connie Norman.

Independent Funeral Home (850-875-1529) is handling arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Sep. 22 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Home of Connie Norman
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Independent Funeral Home
211 E. Jefferson Street
Quincy, FL 32351
850-875-1529
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Independent Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved