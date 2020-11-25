Phyllis Diane Fowler BoylesTallahassee - Phyllis Diane Fowler Boyles, 74, was called home on November 23, 2020, in Tallahassee, Florida.Visitation will be held on November 27th, 2020, at 9:30am at Immanuel Baptist Church with services starting at 10:30am. Burial will follow at Tallahassee National Cemetery at 12pm.Phyllis was born in Athens, Georgia, on October 16, 1946, to Hoyt and Ibby (Haines) Fowler. On January 16, 1971, she married William R. "Bill" Boyles, Jr. She was a longtime active member at Immanuel Baptist Church in which her life revolved around her faith and family.She is predeceased by her parents; and sisters: Patricia A. Fowler and Robin E. Fowler. Phyllis is survived by her husband, Bill; her children: William "Scott" Boyles (Jennifer), Steven B. Boyles (Alexis), Robyn A. Boyles, Bryant A. Boyles (Kellie); grandchildren: Camden, Patrick, Lillian, Preston, Will, Ainsley, Haley, Jared, Elijah, Violet; a brother, Hoyt N. Fowler Jr. "Skip" (Tammie); and a gaggle of cousins, one aunt, nieces and nephews.A livestream of Phyllis' service will be on Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home Facebook page.