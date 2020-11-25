1/
Phyllis Diane Fowler Boyles
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis Diane Fowler Boyles

Tallahassee - Phyllis Diane Fowler Boyles, 74, was called home on November 23, 2020, in Tallahassee, Florida.

Visitation will be held on November 27th, 2020, at 9:30am at Immanuel Baptist Church with services starting at 10:30am. Burial will follow at Tallahassee National Cemetery at 12pm.

Phyllis was born in Athens, Georgia, on October 16, 1946, to Hoyt and Ibby (Haines) Fowler. On January 16, 1971, she married William R. "Bill" Boyles, Jr. She was a longtime active member at Immanuel Baptist Church in which her life revolved around her faith and family.

She is predeceased by her parents; and sisters: Patricia A. Fowler and Robin E. Fowler. Phyllis is survived by her husband, Bill; her children: William "Scott" Boyles (Jennifer), Steven B. Boyles (Alexis), Robyn A. Boyles, Bryant A. Boyles (Kellie); grandchildren: Camden, Patrick, Lillian, Preston, Will, Ainsley, Haley, Jared, Elijah, Violet; a brother, Hoyt N. Fowler Jr. "Skip" (Tammie); and a gaggle of cousins, one aunt, nieces and nephews.

A livestream of Phyllis' service will be on Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home Facebook page.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Tallahassee Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved