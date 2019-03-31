|
Phyllis E. Barkley
Tallahassee - Phyllis Elizabeth (McLaren) Barkley
Born July 16, 1933 in Panama, Republic of Panama to Captain David M. of Dedham, Massachusetts and Elsie E. (Werrey) McLaren of Southampton, England. Phyllis and her two sisters, Edith and Virginia (Ginny) attended Canal Zone Government schools. Their father served as a Ship's Pilot on the Panama Canal in the Canal Zone and they lived in Balboa, Panama.
Phyllis graduated high school in 1950. She attended Bloomsburg State Teacher's College in Pennsylvania, graduating in 1954 with a degree in Elementary Education. Upon her father's passing in 1951, her mother and younger sister, Ginny, moved to Orlando, Florida. Phyllis joined them there to teach 3rd grade.
While at Bloomsburg, Phyllis met Joseph Richard Barkley and they became engaged. After Joe graduated and was discharged from the service, he attended the University of Florida and earned a Master's in Education. Phyllis and Joe married in Winter Park, FL in 1955 and made life long friends through participation in local service groups and education societies.
A promotion within the Florida Department of Education for Joe brought Phyllis and their two sons David and Doug to Tallahassee, Fl in 1964. Daughters Karen and Pamela followed shortly afterwards.
Phyllis followed in her Mother's footsteps and designed and sewed many fashionable outfits for herself, her daughters and granddaughters. She was also skilled at logistics -- successfully managing the schedules of four active children and their friends before cell phones. She loved to gather friends and family together—and care for them. Phyllis and Joe joined a Bridge Group that established friendships that have flourished for over 50 years. Phyllis was an active member of First Presbyterian Church of Tallahassee since the 1970's, where she served on various committees.
Phyllis returned to the work force in 1973, joining the Florida House of Representatives, House Bill Drafting office in a part time capacity. She worked her way up over a 25 year career to Office Manager.
Phyllis is survived by her husband, Joseph, and their four children and their families: David (spouse Jeffery Wingate) Barkley; Douglas (spouse Angela, and children Morgan and Nathan) Barkley; Karen (spouse Dan, and children Julia and Jack) Byrne, Pamela (spouse Bill, and children William and Elizabeth) Blass. Grandchildren Ben (spouse Denay, and children Miller and Mallory) Brown; Amber (spouse Scot) Knablin; and Fawn (spouse Stan) Giguere. In addition, Phyllis is survived by her younger sister, Ginny and children; and older sister Edith's children.
A Memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 110 N. Adams St., Tallahassee FL 32301 on Saturday, April 6, at 11:00. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church or Big Bend Hospice.
Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 31, 2019