Services
Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home
1737 Riggins Road
Tallahassee, FL 32308
(850) 877-8191
For more information about
Phyllis Goodman
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Goodman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Florence Goodman


1920 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Phyllis Florence Goodman Obituary
Phyllis Florence Goodman

Tallahassee - Phyllis Florence Goodman passed peacefully on March 21, 2019, 3 weeks shy of her 99th birthday. She was born in 1920 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Phillip and Celia Steinberg. She moved to Tallahassee from Sarasota in 2006, residing at Westminster Oaks.

After receiving her degree from U of Wisconsin, Phyllis married the love of her life, David Goodman, in 1941. While raising her 4 children, she played the harp professionally for the Milwaukee Pops and Milwaukee Symphony orchestras. Her children delighted in hearing her practice in the evenings, and they often went to sleep listening to the sounds of Debussy. Then, in her early 40's, she went back to school, getting her Master's degree at UW Milwaukee and working the next 20 years as assistant to the Dean of Education at UWM. She counselled students and family members with equal love and success. After they retired, Phyllis and David spent many years traveling the world.

Phyllis was predeceased by her husband David and by her son, Jeffrey Mark Goodman.

She is survived by daughter Kathy (James) Hallowell, daughter Laurie (Steve) Horowitz and son Ted (Nancy) Goodman, 6 grandchildren: Jessica Aller, Danny (Desiree) Aller, Monica Horowitz, Ephraim (Sivan) Goodman, Eli Goodman and Rachel (Yoni) Sagal. She will also be missed by her 6 beautiful great-grandchildren, her many niece and nephews and her friends. Many thanks to the staff at Westminster Oaks for her care.

Services were held in Milwaukee, WI on March 24, where she rests next to David and Jeffrey.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now