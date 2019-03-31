|
Phyllis Florence Goodman
Tallahassee - Phyllis Florence Goodman passed peacefully on March 21, 2019, 3 weeks shy of her 99th birthday. She was born in 1920 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Phillip and Celia Steinberg. She moved to Tallahassee from Sarasota in 2006, residing at Westminster Oaks.
After receiving her degree from U of Wisconsin, Phyllis married the love of her life, David Goodman, in 1941. While raising her 4 children, she played the harp professionally for the Milwaukee Pops and Milwaukee Symphony orchestras. Her children delighted in hearing her practice in the evenings, and they often went to sleep listening to the sounds of Debussy. Then, in her early 40's, she went back to school, getting her Master's degree at UW Milwaukee and working the next 20 years as assistant to the Dean of Education at UWM. She counselled students and family members with equal love and success. After they retired, Phyllis and David spent many years traveling the world.
Phyllis was predeceased by her husband David and by her son, Jeffrey Mark Goodman.
She is survived by daughter Kathy (James) Hallowell, daughter Laurie (Steve) Horowitz and son Ted (Nancy) Goodman, 6 grandchildren: Jessica Aller, Danny (Desiree) Aller, Monica Horowitz, Ephraim (Sivan) Goodman, Eli Goodman and Rachel (Yoni) Sagal. She will also be missed by her 6 beautiful great-grandchildren, her many niece and nephews and her friends. Many thanks to the staff at Westminster Oaks for her care.
Services were held in Milwaukee, WI on March 24, where she rests next to David and Jeffrey.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 31, 2019