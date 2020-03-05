|
|
Phyllis Irene Stephens
In her 89 years, Phyllis Irene Stephens was a daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. Her brains and beauty captured the eye of her first husband, with whom she had six beautiful children: Cynthia Goodman (Gerry Scheinman), Pamela Cheatham (preceded her), Jack Cheatham, Jennifer Alberti (Duane Alberti), Michael Cheatham (Gina Cheatham) and Debra Weedall.. In 1974 she married Captain Billy Stephens, whom she loved and cherished until his passing in 1999. They spent most of their life on the roads of Miami, in the air flying to see the world and family, on the beach of their Islamorada home, to finally, the country roads of Tallahassee, Florida. It was Bill's passing that led her to the Florida Governor's campaign for Jeb Bush, where she volunteered her time. Her personality, loyalty, work ethic (and certainly her chocolate cake) landed her a job in the Lieutenant Governor's office where she lovingly served until 2013. She had a term of endearment for every one, and when the phone would ring, she'd know which of her babies and grand babies was calling from a simple 'hello'. Her other talents included back scratches and making every one she met feel like they were special. She was a giver, the best hugger, and had a smile that you could hear through the phone. She was the first person you wanted to call when things were bad because she always had the words and wisdom to make it seem alright. She was the type of woman who was instantly met, loved instantly and remembered forever. On March 3, 2020, she was greeted on the other side by her parents, Fred and Ulrika Bauer, her husband Bill, and daughter Pamela and at the rainbow bridge reunited with Buddy and Domino. . She'll be remembered and talked of often by her children, step-children (William Bubba Stephens, Pam Stephens and Laura Stephens), nine grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She was very proud to be one of the first Woman Marines and served in Hawaii. To our Mom, Nana, Grandma: You were the roughest, toughest and hardest to bluff. Semper Fi, Marine. We will love and miss you forever.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020