Services
Stricklin/Snively Mortuary
1952 Long Beach Blvd.
Long Beach, CA 90806
(562) 426-3365
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
Tallahassee, FL
Burial
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Tallahassee National Cemetery
Pierre J. LaMarre Obituary
Pierre J. LaMarre

Long Beach, CA - Pierre J. LaMarre, 56, of Long Beach, California, died on July 28, 2019, peacefully in his sleep.

The funeral mass will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 20, 2019, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Tallahassee, Florida. Fr. Paul Raj, Parochial Vicar, officiating. Burial follows the funeral at Tallahassee National Cemetery at 2:00 PM.

Pierre is survived by his sister, Vivienne Treharne and her husband Robert; his father Raymond "Pops" Lang and his wife Mitchlyn; his father-in-law, J.V. Foti; friends Dollie Mason-Abernathy and David Abernathy; and the rest of his family and friends.

Pierre is preceded in death by his parents, Constance (Brown) Lang and John LaMarre; his wife, Chanah Foti LaMarre, and his nephew Christopher Lee Treharne.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 20, 2019
