Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Preston L. Ketterer Sr.

Preston L. Ketterer Sr. Obituary
Preston L. Ketterer, Sr.

Quincy - Mr. Preston L. Ketterer, Sr. 77 years of age, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, April 9, 2020. He met and married his first wife, Ellie C. (Walker) Ketterer in 1960, Rochester, NY. He retired in 1992 and relocated to Quincy with his second wife, Melissa (Robinson) Ketterer, where they remained until their respective transitions to eternity. He is survived by his children: Betty Robinson, Rochester, NY, Keith (Ciara) Robinson, Quincy, FL, Dietra (John) Earst, Tallahassee, FL, Ethan (Michelle) Ketterer, Rochester, NY, Ian (Tammy) Ketterer, Grovetown, GA, one sister, Rosa Washington, Rochester, NY, three brothers, Donald (Pam) Ketterer, Rochester, NY, James Kent, Baxley, GA; Jimmy Ketterer, Fayetteville, NC, and grands and great-grandchildren. He was interred at Sunnyvale Cemetery on, Saturday, April 11th, 2020. Williams Funeral Home of Quincy, Florida provided the service for the Ketterer family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
