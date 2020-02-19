Services
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
818 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
Prettie Meeks Paul Obituary
Prettie Meeks Paul

Tallahassee - Prettie Meeks Paul, 97, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020.

Funeral service will be Saturday, February 22, 2020, 2:00 P.M. at Strong & Jones Chapel with burial at Barrow Hill Cemetery.

Prettie leaves to cherish her memories, three sons, Clarence (Christine) Paul, Bernard Paul, and Ernest Paul; two daughters, Carolyn Paul Randall and Clydia (Eugene) Rush; nine grandchildren, one grandchild preceded her in death, five great grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren and a host of loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
