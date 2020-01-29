|
|
Priscilla Anita Anderson
Connecticut - Priscilla Anita Anderson, 52, of Connecticut, departed this life Sunday, January 26, 2020 in Tallahassee, Florida. A native of Gadsden County she was a member of Shiloh PB Church.
Services will be 1:00 PM, Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Bradwell Mortuary Chapel, Quincy. Viewing will be from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Friday, January 31, 2020 at Bradwell Mortuary.
She is survived by her father, Benjamin Anderson, Connecticut; brother, Benjamin Anderson; sisters, Debra Hickman and Sheila Walker, Quincy; daughters, Lenece Anderson and Jalisa Winbush; son, Norman Winbush; fiancé, Norman Winbush; and grandchildren, Jermya Adams, Jermaine Adams, Javari, Adams, and Cody Presnell.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020