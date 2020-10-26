1/1
Priscilla Gregory (Perky) Hunt
Priscilla (Perky) Gregory Hunt

Perry - Priscilla (Perky) Gregory Hunt, age 76, of Perry, Florida, passed from this life on Saturday, October 18, 2020. Perky was born to James W. and Margaret (Peggy) Gregory and raised in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

When Perky graduated from Oak Ridge High School she attended Middle Tennessee State University receiving a BS degree in Home Economics. She began her career in education teaching in Paducah, Kentucky and Carrabelle, Florida. She worked two years with Florida Power before returning to the school system in Perry, Florida from which she retired in 2003. It was while she was in Carrabelle that she met a young FHP trooper, Bobby Hunt, and her new life began.

She was community minded, was an active member of the Boyd Methodist Church and participated in the Perry Garden Club. With her love of history Perky joined the Daughters of the American Revolution and this year celebrated 55 years as a member. Her other passions included traveling the US and abroad, reading, sewing, the pursuit of the next best recipe and sharing what she learned. Her scrumptious Christmas cookies will always be a treasured memory.

Perky was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Bobby, and beloved son David Hunt.

She will be remembered by her siblings: James Michael (Vicky) Gregory, of Piney Flats, Tenn.; Melinda Ann (Ed) Tilley, of Oak Ridge, Tenn.; John Christopher (Mickey) Gregory, of Dandridge, Tenn.; and including four nephews and two nieces and their families; Debby (Dean) Little, of Thomasville, Ga. and families; her church family, the "Tea" ladies, and many former students. (And QVC.)

Perky knew who her God was and was comforted in knowing she was going to see Him. With that said, Perky would want you to honor her by reaching out to someone you love, an old friend, relative, spouse or classmate and telling them that you love them.

Regretfully, due to current conditions, a private graveside service will be held for family on a later date at Boyd Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers a memorium can be made to Boyd Methodist Church or Friends of DAR School .




Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
