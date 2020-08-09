Priscilla Ruth Milliken



Tallahassee - Priscilla Ruth Milliken passed away August 7, 2020 at Westminster Oaks in Tallahassee at the age of 94. She was born February 4, 1926 in Quincy, MA, to John and Vera Lightbown. In 1949 she married her high school sweetheart, Walter Reed Milliken, after his graduation from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, class of 1949. Their life together took them to many locations including: Japan; Colorado; Massachusetts and northern Virginia before Colonel (USAF) Milliken's untimely death in 1980. After his passing Priscilla moved to central Florida to be closer to her parents. Although she never lived in Apalachicola, she spent over 37 years visiting with her extended family, the family and friends of the late Genaro and Allie Zingarelli. Priscilla was a kind and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend.



Priscilla leaves behind her son, Mark (Rear Admiral, USN retired) and wife, Elizabeth of Apalachicola and granddaughter Emily Milliken and husband Roland Zech (Captain, USMC) of San Diego, CA. She also leaves her sister-in-law, Elizabeth M. Klim (Bernie) of Mattapoisett, MA; nephew Bernie Klim Jr. of Mattapoisett, MA; niece Cindy Lydon (Steve) of Rumford, RI; and niece Patricia Goff (Robert) of Springfield, MA.



A memorial service and interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. The family wishes to thank the staff of Westminster Oaks and Big Bend Hospice for their loving care.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store