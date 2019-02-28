Services
Tillman Funeral Home
620 York St
Monticello, FL 32344
(850) 997-5553
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
620 York St
Monticello, FL 32344
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Mt. Sinai M.B. Church
Burial
Following Services
Concord Cemetery
Tallahassee, FL - Mrs. Queen Merritt Rains, 86, of Tallahassee's Wadesboro Community unexpectedly passed on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Funeral services are 12 noon SUNDAY, March 3, at Mt. Sinai M.B. Church, with burial in Concord Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO 850-942-1950. Mrs. Rains was a dedicated homemaker and a church mother at Mt. Sinai. Cherishing her love are her daughters, Rosa Mae (Aaron) Ervin, Mary Lee Parker, Gloria Rains, Caroline (Alejandro) Christian, Melvina (Walford) Allister, Marlene Rains and Gladys (David) Allen; sons, Willie, Ernest (Sheila) and Plummer (Glyniss) Rains; 29 grandchildren; 68 great-grandchildren; sister, Annie Mae Merritt (James) Graham; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Feb. 28, 2019
