Ouida Duggar Sites
Tallahassee - Ouida Duggar Sites passed away on August, 15, 2019. She is survived by two daughters, Martha Ann Riley (Charles) of Palm Beach Gardens, FL and Leslie Cay Langston (Walt) of Crawfordville, FL. Other survivors include grandchildren Ashley (Langston) Jones (Benjamin) of Crawfordvillle and Ed Langston of Tallahassee and two great-grandchildren, In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Big Bend Hospice. (www.BigBendHospice.org, 850-878-5310). Services will be Monday, August 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Bevis Funeral Home, Harvey Young Chapel in Crawfordville. David Conn and Kimberly Crum of Bevis Funeral Home, Harvey-Young Chapel are assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com, 850-926-3333).
