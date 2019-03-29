|
|
Rae Marion "Kit" Lombard Parker
Thomasville, Ga - Rae Marion Lombard Parker (Kit Parker) died peacefully in the early morning of February 15th, 2019 at Archbold Memorial Hospital in Thomasville, GA. She was born in Worcester, Massachusetts on September 8th, 1944 and was the eldest daughter of Gardner and Alice Lombard. After her father's death in 1953, the family then moved to Hialeah, Florida. She married Oeland Reese Parker Jr. of Tallahassee at the Wesley Foundation Chapel on the campus of Florida State University, April 23, 1966. He preceded her in death July 3rd, 2004. Kit and Reese are survived by their children, Leslie Parker, Morgan Parker, Alan Parker, all of Thomasville, GA and former students of Kit and Reese, the beloved extended family members of Hong Kong, Kersten Hui and his wife Florence along with their two children Reese and Valerie. Other survivors include her sisters, Janet Lombard Ewen and Helen Anne Lombard Frith, both of Athens, GA. Kit dearly loved her nieces and nephews and their children. She remained close to her husband's family as well. Kit was a proud graduate of Florida State University in 1966 earning a bachelor's degree in social welfare. She was a long-time teacher of English to foreign students teaching in Jakarta, Indonesia at TVRI-Televisi Republik Indonesia 1977-79, then primarily in Lewiston, Idaho at LCSC-Lewis Clark State College 1982-96 and also in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei Darussalam for ASEAN the Association of Southeast Asian Nations 1997-98. She also taught locally at the Southwest Georgia Technical College Literacy Center for Thomasville City Schools and Thomas University, all part-time after moving to Thomasville, GA in 1999. Kit was an organ donor, whose cremated remains will be buried at the Springhill Methodist Church Cemetery next to her husband Reese. A portion of her ashes will be spread at the confluence of the Lochsa, Selway and Clearwater rivers in Lowell, Idaho where some of her husband's ashes were also spread. The funeral services for Kit will be held April 7th, 2019 at Springhill Methodist Church at 12:30 p.m. followed by a potluck lunch at the same location. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the following nonprofit organizations. Birdsong Nature Center, 2106 Meridian Road Thomasville, GA 31792 (birdsongnaturecenter.gov) and Miss Kitty Feline Sanctuary 425 Covington Ave, Thomasville, GA 31792(misskittysanctuary.com). Please visit her online life tribute page at www.allenfh.com
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 29, 2019