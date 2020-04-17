|
Ralph Cone
Tallahassee - Ralph Cone, 60, died Sunday, April 12, 2020, in Perry, FL, after a brief illness.
Ralph was born in Lakeland, FL, on November 15, 1959, and moved to Tallahassee from Lake County, FL, in 1976. He graduated from Wakulla High School in 1978 and was self-employed for many years.
With respect to his wishes, a memorial service will be planned at a future date. Memorial donations may be made in his memory to the Kearney Center, 2650 Municipal Way, Tallahassee, FL 32304.
Ralph is survived by his three children, Danielle Cone Scoggins, Jacob Cone, and Ashley Cone Weddle (Shane), three grandchildren, Preston Scoggins, Peyton Scoggins, and Ava Weddle; sisters Janell Penny and Maria Trent; niece Jessica Perez (AJ), nephews Joshua Penny (Jasmine) and Austin Trent; step-mother Jean Cone and many other loving family members. He is preceded in death by his father, Ralph Cone, Sr., and mother Carol D. Young.
Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Cone family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020