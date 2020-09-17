Ralph Edward "Proc" Proctor, Jr.
Tallahassee - Ralph Edward Proctor, Jr., passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, Septem-ber 15, surrounded by loved ones. He was 86 years old.
Proc, as he was known by many of his family and friends, was a lifelong resident of Tal-lahassee—an active citizen who touched the lives of countless people over the decades with his generous spirit and kind heart.
Proc graduated from Leon High School in 1952, where he was voted "Most Dependa-ble" by his classmates. He attended the University of Florida, earning a degree in Ani-mal Husbandry, and later attended the DuPage Horticulture School in West Chicago where he cultivated his lifelong passion for growing flowers and vegetables. After he sold his business, Proctor Oil Company, in 1988, he could usually be found in his greenhouse or gardens, often creating beautiful hanging baskets and flower pots to give away. If he wasn't working with seeds and plants, he was building exquisite radio-controlled airplanes, which he loved to fly with his fellow members of the Seminole RC Club.
Proc was an avid Boy Scout and Scout leader; scores of Troop 109 and 101 alumni owe their love of camping, hiking, outdoor cookery and practical jokes to Proc. In 1987 his many years of service to the Scouts earned him Tallahassee's Volunteer of the Year Award, and the Boy Scouts bestowed him with their prestigious Silver Beaver Award.
An avid fan of traditional bluegrass music, Proc studied the banjo well into his 80's, even attending music camp for adults in North Carolina.
Proc was a devout Christian and spent a great part of his life deepening his faith. In earlier years he was a member of Trinity Methodist Church, then moved to Tallahassee Bible Church; and later, Four Oaks Community Church, where he was baptized in Christ last fall. Proc's second religion was the Florida Gators football team, where comfort was not as readily found.
Proc's warm and friendly presence will be missed at the many social organizations of which he was a member, including Beachcombers, Colonels, Cotillion and Exchange; by his wide circle of friends, both old and new; but especially by his family.
He is survived by his wife, Julie Draughon Proctor; children Tracy Proctor Williamson, Ralph Edward "Ed" Proctor III, Briley E Proctor (Matt Claps), and David S Proctor (Michele); stepsons Josh Booth (Jessica) and Will Booth (Jamie); his brother William Stanley "Sandy" Proctor and sister-in-law Melinda; and ten grandchildren.
The family will hold a private burial service at Oakland Cemetery, and plans to host a memorial and celebration of Proc's life at a future date. Donations in memoriam should be made to the Suwannee River Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America, Big Bend Hospice, or the Red Cross.
Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the Proctor family with their arrange-ments. (www.bevisfh.com
850-385-2193)