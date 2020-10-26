Ralph George Smith, 68, lifelong resident of Madison, Florida, passed in Madison on Wed., Oct. 21, 2020. Viewing will be Fri., Oct. 30, 2020, from 4-6 p.m. at Shiloh M.B. Church (209 MLK, JR. Dr., Madison). Graveside services are 1:00 PM, Sat., Oct. 31, 2020, in Oakridge #1 Cemetery (394 NW Meeting Ave., Madison). TILLMAN of MADISON (850-973-6677) is serving the Smith family.Ralph retired with 43 years of combined service as a forklift operator at Florida Plywood (Greenville, FL) and as a clinical coordinator at Buckeye Cellulose Corporation\GA Pacific (Perry, FL).Forever cherishing his memory are his loving and adoring children; siblings: Pastor Willie Smith, David Johnson, Sonia (Robert) Jones, Beverly (Jerry) Smith-Jews, Annette (Sidney) Stepney, Henry (Lucile Danzy) Washington, and Onazina (Carrie) Washington, Jr.; nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and numerous other relative and loving friends.