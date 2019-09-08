|
|
Ralph Harry Smith
Tallahassee - Ralph "Harry" Smith, passed away August 30, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of forty years, Carol; four children, Gregg Smith, Stacy Smith, Eric Smith, and Justin Smith; seven grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and brother, Donald Smith. A Memorial Celebration of Life will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home at 700 Timberlane Road. To view and sign the online guestbook, go to www.culleysmeadowwoodfuneral.com
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 8, 2019