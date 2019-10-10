|
Ralph K. Henderson Jr.
Tallahassee - Ralph K. Henderson of Newburgh, New York, and most recently, Tallahassee, Florida, died peacefully on October 10th, 2019 with his family around him.
Ralph was born on April 17th, 1924 and grew up in Newburgh, New York to his parents Ralph and Hazel Henderson. He graduated from Newburgh Free Academy (NFA) in 1942. He worked as an internal auditor for more than 30 year with the Central Hudson Utility Company.
After graduation from NFA, he went to the Marine Corps recruiting office to enlist in the United States Marine Corps. He achieved the rank of Sergeant and was honorable discharged on February 11, 1946.
Ralph met his wife Gloria Henderson, in 1946. They became engaged in March and married in October. A beautiful love story began and lasted 71 years. Their love for each other, for their family and their love for life, travel and friends was apparent to all and lasted a lifetime.
Ralph had a wonderful sense of humor and told many jokes with a desire to see other's smile. He was a kind, loving person who loved to laugh and thought the best of everyone. He and Gloria were the anchor for a growing family of children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Ralph is predeceased by his wife Gloria, his daughter Christine (Henderson) Wilkinson and his siblings Jessie Henderson-Lukacik and Roland Henderson. He is survived by his daughter, Linda Henderson Recio (Gary Mehr) and son, Ronald Henderson (Joanne); also, by his grandchildren Jason Recio, Ashley Recio Langston (Wes), Molly Wilkinson Conetta (Jason), Timothy Henderson (Shaina), Ben Henderson (Leah) and Elisabeth Henderson and 9 great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life ceremony in Ralph's honor will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Ralph's honor to Big Bend Hospice House.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019