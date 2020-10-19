1/1
Ralph L. Cobb
1937 - 2020
Ralph L. Cobb

Havana, Florida - Ralph L. Cobb, Sr., age 83, passed away on October 18, 2020 at his home in Havana, Florida, with his family by his side.

Ralph was born in DeFuniak Springs, Florida, on May 29, 1937 to Herbert L. and Cumi Padgett Cobb. Ralph went to Walton High School and was active in both baseball and basketball, and enjoyed horseback riding with his friends. He continued his education at Troy State University and Florida State University. He played softball for many years in the Tallahassee adult city league.

Ralph worked for 42 years at the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, and appointed Bureau Chief of Financial Responsibility Insurance at the age of 39. He retired in 1998.

Ralph was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing on the Ochlockonee River, golfing as a member of the Havana Golf and Country Club, landscaping, gardening, and canning his vegetables to share with others. He hosted many cookouts with friends and family. Ralph's favorite holiday was Christmas when family would gather on Christmas Eve to enjoy dinner and exchange gifts. His house and yard always sparkled with lights and decorations.

Ralph is survived by his wife Orena Bell, son Ralph "Bo" Cobb, Jr., daughter, Lee Cobb Moore (Lance) and granddaughters Kathryn Moore and Kristen Moore. Also, daughter Debbie Bell Bandoli (Jim), son Gerald Bell (Gail), granddaughter Angel Bell Alford (David), and great-grandson Jackson. He was predeceased by his parents Herbert L. and Cumi Padgett Cobb.

The funeral service and celebration of his life will be held at the Faith Funeral Home in Havana, FL on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. ( www.faithfuneralhome.com or 850.539.4300 )






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Faith Funeral Home Inc.
6972 Florida/Georgia Hwy.
Havana, FL 32333
850.539.4300
