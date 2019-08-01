Services
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
Tallahassee National Cemetery
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
Saint Paul's United Methodist Church
Resources
Ralph M. Durr Iii Obituary
Ralph M. Durr, III

Tallahassee - Ralph Munnerlyn Durr, III, age 95, died on the 28th of July, 2019 at Centre Point Health and Rehabilitation. A brief graveside service with military honors will be held at 9:00 AM on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Tallahassee National Cemetery. This service will be followed by a memorial to celebrate his life at 11:30 AM at Saint Paul's United Methodist Church. There will be a reception immediately following the service at the church in Sander's Hall.

Born in Macon, Georgia on August 31, 1923, Ralph was the oldest son of Ralph Munnerlyn Durr Jr. and Maggie Ivey Durr. He is preceded in death by his sister, Frances Stater and brother, Andrew Durr. He is survived by Betty Moore Durr, his wife of 72 years, his son, Ralph M. Durr IV (Susan); granddaughter, Amanda Durr of Macon; daughter, Carol "Tuddie" Walker, (Doug); grandson, Ralph Taylor Walker of Tallahassee.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Florida United Methodist Children's Home - Madison Youth Ranch, P.O. Box 38, Pinetta, Florida 32350 or to the .

Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements (850-385-2193 www.bevisfh.com).
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 1, 2019
