Ralph Nichols
Lake Talquin - Ralph Nichols, 94, of Lake Talquin, passed away on October 17, 2019 at his home. He was preceded in death by his wife, Zelda J. Nichols in 2017 and daughter-in-law, Mary Sue Clark Nichols.
Ralph was a native of Dawson, Georgia and moved from Hampton Roads, Virginia to Tallahassee in 1973. He was a WWII Veteran of the 551st Parachute Infantry Battalion attached to the 82nd Airborne Division of Ft. Benning, Georgia. He was an avid FSU and Nascar fan and loved his family. He was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather.
He is survived by his four children, Thomas E. Nichols of Woodville; Jeanine Boone of Lake Talquin; Ralph L. Nichols (Giget) of Lake Talquin; and Dianne Troy (Bill) of Smithfield, Virginia; eight grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service is planned for 2:00 PM, Sunday, October 20th, 2019 at Jackson Bluff Community Church. Burial with military honors will be at the Church Cemetery. A reception will follow the interment in the Fellowship Hall at the Church. Lifesong (lifesongfunerals.com or 850/627-1111) is assisting the family with arrangements.
